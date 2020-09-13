BELOIT—Citations were issued following a vehicle crash in the 700 block of Hackett Street that resulted in a gas leak and ensuing home evacuations on Sept. 10, according to Beloit police.
The investigation showed that both drivers were cooperative and showed no signs of impairment. One driver may have had a brake issue, causing the driver to not stop at the stop sign. That driver was traveling at a slow rate of speed. The other driver appears to have been speeding when the collision occurred, sending one vehicle into the gas main and causing minor damage to the house, police said.
One driver was transported to a local emergency room for non-life threatening injuries.