TOWN OF BELOIT — Few details are currently known following a Town of Beloit shooting on Dec. 9 that left one person dead and five others injured.
Officers from the Town of Beloit, City of Beloit and sheriff’s office responded at around 6:07 p.m. to the 1900 block of Porter Avenue following a report of shots fired.
Officers found three victims at the scene, one of whom was pronounced deceased, and the two other victims were transported to area hospitals.
While officers were at the shooting scene, three additional gunshot wound victims arrived at the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency department, with additional officers responding to the hospital to provide security and continue the investigation.
Three victims were treated for their injuries and released while two victims remain hospitalized with life threatening injuries.
The Town of Beloit has requested the assistance from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Special Investigations Unit.
In a news conference on Friday afternoon, Capt. Curt Fell said the victims ranged between the ages of 17 and 23 and are all residents of the “greater Beloit area.” Fell declined to release further details regarding the identities of the victims.
On Sunday, Fell said there were no updates publicly available regarding the case, but said he anticipated an update being released on Monday.
At the news conference, Fell said the shooting took place inside a detached garage on the property of a home in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue and the incident started as a gathering which led to a “dispute or conflict” that resulted in gunfire.
“It appeared to be a conflict between a couple of people there and it grew from there,” Fell said. “We are still in the information gathering phase.”
The exact number of shooters is also not currently known, but police did recover “multiple” weapons from the scene. The exact number of shots fired was not immediately available. Fell also declined to comment on whether homes in the area were struck by gunfire.
A staging area for residents and victims was established on Thursday night at New Zion Baptist Church as police established the crime scene investigation area.
No suspects have been identified in the incident and no arrests have been announced by the sheriff’s office.
Porter Avenue has seen other deadly gun violence this year. Drevian T. Allen, Sr., 25, was fatally shot on June 7 in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue in the City of Beloit. Three men are charged with homicide-related charges in his death and the case continues in Rock County Circuit Court.
In nearby City of Beloit, a total of 19 shootings, including four gun-involved homicides, have occurred in 2021.