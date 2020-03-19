BELOIT—Praying, comforting others via the phone and providing virtual content is the role of the church in light of COVID-19, according to the Rev. Dennis Roser of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beloit.
“We need to begin preparing ourselves to respond in mercy to the emotional, material and spiritual needs of our neighbors that are going to arise in the weeks to come,” Roser said.
With people practicing social distance and being unable to gather in their places of worship, area pastors are taking their messages online, calling their members and finding innovative ways to maintain a sense of community.
At St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1000 Bluff St., Roser has been perfecting the art of the church’s online presence for years. With the church having put services on Facebook Live and YouTube already, Roser was prepared. While there is typically audio and video presentations of the preaching and music online, this Sunday’s message also will include words on the screen so people can do call and response in their worship as well as sing hymn lyrics.
“We don’t want to show people worship, we want to give them the opportunity to participate in worship,” Roser said.
For Roser, the sacrifice of keeping the church closed is the right thing to do in these times.
“We know many people are making a lot of sacrifices to flatten the curve on this infection,” Roser said. “It’s a matter of respect for our neighbors.”
Roser said he’s been calling each church member to check in and to keep a sense of community going and sending videos to some.
The message he’s spreading right now is to not blame others for what is happening or suggest it’s any judgement of God. However, he said there are lessons to be learned. He said life has value. Wealth and power cannot save people and true hope and encouragement can only be found in God.
With the arrival of COVID-19, United Church of Beloit Licensed Lay Minister Carol Taylor sprung into action creating an online Bible study, something she said she had already been considering. After posting about it on Facebook, she received an overwhelming response from people interested in it.
She’s also involved with the National Association of Congregational Churches which hosts online prayer meetings to keep more remote churches connected.
During this time Taylor said people have the need to be heard and to know they are not alone. She is keeping in contact with church members online, making lots of phone calls to the edlerly and encouraging people to buy gift cards to local restaurants to support business.
Pastor Tim Johnson of Rock Valley Chapel in Beloit, is hosting an audio Bible study and will live stream the service this coming Sunday. His Bible study focuses on the book of Ecclesiastes, which he said provides perspective in a difficult time.
“I want us to continue to feed the sheep,” Johnson said.
The service this Sunday will continue as usual, online.
“We have a Youtube page dedicated to that. We’ll come in and do a service with preaching and the worship team. We are going to replicate a Sunday morning service to a tee,” Johnson said.
Johnson said everyone in the church will be getting called and emailed.
“We check in, see how they are doing, see prayer requests and distribute throughout the body so we can be actively engaged as much as possible,” he said.
Johnson said his sermons are focusing on how God works things together for good for those who believe and follow him.
“On the other side of terrible events God has revealed himself in ways we haven’t anticipated and we come out of periods of stress, difficulty and suffering a little bit stronger if we just lean into the Lord. During this time, it’s a profound opportunity for God to help us establish perspective and what matters most,” Johnson said.
Pastor James Ivy of New Zion Baptist Church in Beloit said the church was meeting Friday morning to determine if services will be suspended and for how long. He said the church is prayerful and encouraging people to practice social distancing while checking on the most vulnerable. He said the church will minister house to house via the phone.
