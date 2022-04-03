BELOIT—Like many businesses, churches were affected by the pandemic, but continued to offer options to parishioners for worship services.
Those options included outdoor services, drive-through communion, parking lot services and online services.
Now that the COVID-19 safety guidelines have eased, many churches are continuing to reach out to parishioners through social media and on websites, finding there still is value in the practices.
Once the pandemic hit, church’s had to shut down for a period of time to comply with health safety guidelines.
“It’s a routine that our congregation comes to church every Sunday and the pandemic interrupted people’s lives,” said Joy Baumgartner, Senior Preacher at First Congregational Church of Beloit.
Churches had to find ways to adapt in the pandemic.
“We followed closely the county’s regulations regarding masks and social distancing,” clarified Walt Hoshaw pastor of First Baptist Church of Beloit.
Many churches turned to social media and even radio to preach to the masses.
“Over the weekend we average 350 viewers online for our virtual sermons, with 950 in person,” explained Erik Henry Executive Pastor at Central Christian Church In Beloit. “We stream our broadcasts on Facebook, YouTube, and our website.”
Central Christian Church also offers online services on its website at www.centralwired.com.
“We were in the process of setting up new recording equipment prior to the pandemic and was able to finish a month into the pandemic,” Baumgartner said.
The First Congregational Church of Beloit streams and recordings can be found on Youtube at www.youtube.com/channel/UC_BfOl3giNxqkJn_yaDu3Ew.
“We intend to broadcast every Sunday on our Facebook, as long as technical difficulties don’t arise,” HoShaw clarified. First Baptist Church of Beloit page can be found via www.facebook.com/firstbaptistbeloit/.
HoShaw’s church was able to set up outdoor sermons during the pandemic.
“We hosted parking lot church, where people could bring their radio or drive their car to the parking lot and tune into the FM broadcast provided,” HoShaw explained.
This was a way for the public to leave the house to worship, but still follow safety procedures during the pandemic.
“Our congregation has asked us to do something similar in the summer, once its warmer, and we will plan some Sundays for outdoor service,” HoShaw noted.
At the Old Stone Church in Rockton, drive-through communion was offered to parishioners starting in June of 2020.
Even though governmental restrictions for the pandemic have lessened dramatically since 2020, church services did not go back to how they were previously.
Many Stateline Area churches offer a hybrid of physical and virtual worship offerings today.
“We are able to reach people outside of Beloit, even people out of the state,” Baumgartner exclaimed. “We have had watchers all the way from Florida and as close as Michigan.”
“We started to offer an option for weddings and funerals to be streamed for people who can’t make it from out of state or due to health issues,” HoShaw said.
Virtual streaming has given the church’s a wider audience and an avenue for older members to still take part in worship services every Sunday.
“We got a large boost in online audiences, and have been slowly getting people back into the pews,” Henry explained.
“We owe it to our community’s churches who have worked together to help each other out during the pandemic,” HoShaw said. “We all want each other’s churches to succeed and offer the tools of worship to the public.”