Helen McKiney and Mona Jordan dish up turkey, dressing and other items for a few Christmas meals that the Higher Ground Christian Center was giving away to people as a holiday gift to people in the community.
TOWN OF BELOIT—Volunteers at Higher Ground Christian Center were in the giving spirit on Christmas Day as they were dishing up the turkey and dressing to hand out to those who wanted a meal.
They even were out delivering meals to those who couldn’t get to the center at 3160 S. Park Ave.
“They started calling for deliveries at about 10 a.m.,” said Higher Ground Christian Center Pastor Sherrick Anderson. “It’s a good thing we were ready for them.”
Anderson noted the hours of the drive-through Christmas dinner was supposed to be 11 a.m.—3 p.m., but he and the members of the church were happy to take orders early. Only about a half-hour after the event started, they already had given out nearly 50 dinners. By 3 p.m. about 175 people had arrived to collect meals and about 50 more had been delivered to homes in the Beloit area.
The volunteers, who were members of the church, had arrived at about 8:30 a.m. to set up the food and other give-aways.
“Some people were cooking all night,” said Lahoma Anderson, wife of the pastor.
In addition to the meals, the church was giving away gift cards from area restaurants, such as Chick-fil-A, as well as toys and games for children. They also gave away bags filled with candy, bracelets and earrings.
As church members handed meals through car windows, everyone also offered a “Merry Christmas” greeting.
“There was a whole lot of love,” Lahoma Anderson said.
Also during the event, Sherrick and Lahoma Anderson posted a Facebook live video telling people to come to the church to collect a free meal.
The church had hosted the dinner in 2018 and 2019 as an in-person meal where people could come into the church and sit down with friends and family. But, in 2020, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, rather than cancel it again, the members of the church decided to pass out meals to those who drove up to the church, and to deliver the meals.
The event was made possible thanks to the volunteers and many sponsors who either donated funds or food for the Christmas Day meal.