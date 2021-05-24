BELOIT — One local church is launching a garden on a patch of asphalt to nourish their souls and bodies.
Those with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 212 W. Grand Ave. planted the Take and Eat Community Sharing Garden on May 15 in the church’s parking lot. Without much green space, they launched the garden in straw bales.
“When you are in a community authentically, it’s much more about being reciprocal. It’s not us doing for somebody else. It’s us nurturing our own spirits and sharing what we love,” said Aspirant Meg Trimm.
Trimm gathered donations from church goers and supporters and then filled up a pickup truck with around 20 straw bales from Lowe’s.
“They fit perfectly. It was so awesome—15 bales standing up on end and a few in the truck,” Trimm said.
After the bales were treated with bone and blood meal to be properly fertilized, holes were dug in them. They were filled with a bit of soil before tomato, pepper, zucchini, cucumber and okra plants were planted. Other bales received a sprinkling of soil on top to grow seed plants such as spinach, kale, lettuce and collard greens.
Trimm said parishioners outside the church regularly volunteer in groups such as the League of Women Voters, Caritas, Sparrow’s Nest to name a few, but wanted to do something closer to church and neighbors. When the church stopped hosting homeless families as part of a partnership with Family Promise of Greater Beloit due to changes in arrangements because of the pandemic, Trimm said those at the church wanted to find another way to support the community.
“There are a lot of wonderful charities that give food, but healthy nutritious produce is still a luxury item,” Trimm said.
“John and I have always had a garden and are really excited to support our community one. To grow your own food is a very powerful way of taking charge and having fun together as a family. I look forward to meeting our neighbors as well as an urban church we tend not to go outside our own doors but we have lots of neighbors,” church member Susan Gillespie said.
Gillespie, Trimm, Johanna Peterson and other friends have been watering and weeding the bales.
The goal is to build relationships with church members and invite neighbors in to come take what they need.
“Food is free to anyone once we have something to pick,” Trimm said.
The church is planning some fun events such as a free farmers market with games later in the summer.
People gardening at home will also be invited to bring their excess produce to share.
To publicize the garden, those at the church are going to put up some signs and post notices around the neighborhood. Because it’s located near the bike path, they are hoping others stop by to pluck veggies.
“Nature is amazing. It might not look like much now but we will have more food than we know what to do with,” Trimm said.
“As a church, we feed people,” Gillespie said.
“And not just spiritually,” added Peterson.