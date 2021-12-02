River of Life UMC’s Chancel Choir and friends, with orchestra and piano, will present their Christmas cantata at 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Masks are required.
BELOIT—After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Christmas cantata presented by River of Life United Methodist and First Congregational churches will return this weekend.
“Christmas Presence,” by Pepper Choplin, will be presented at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit, at 3 p.m. on Saturday and again at 10 a.m. on Sunday as part of a joint worship service. Both events will begin with an organ prelude, 15 minutes before the hour, by Max Yount, of First Congregational Church.
The cantata features the Chancel Choir of River of Life UMC, under the direction of Lois Ulvin, with members from First Congregational Church and from the community, along with piano, orchestra and narration. A free-will offering will be taken to support the music ministries of both churches.
Members of the leadership of the two churches are excited to bring back this holiday tradition to mark the season of Advent. COVID-19 protocols will be in place for safety. All audience members will be required to wear a mask while in the building. But the celebration of the coming of God’s peace in the birth of Christ is hoped to bring people together in hope this Christmas season. The public is invited to come and enjoy.