BELOIT - Childcare is a Social Justice Issue, will be the focus of the next Courageous Conversations event which will be held virtually from 5:30 - 7 p.m. on March 27.The program will explore Who can afford daycare and how do businesses and communities prioritize quality, affordable childcare? To register for the discussion (newly each month), please go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/.../tZYtd--pqT0vHdF3TDWX7MV8Pad...Courageous Conversations is a monthly racial justice discussion held online and presented by Community Action, the Diversity Action Team of Rock County and YWCA Rock County.An unmoderated 30 minutes will begin at 7 p.m.