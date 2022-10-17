BELOIT—Family Services of Southern Wisconsin & Northern Illinois will host its fall luncheon titled “Reflections of Resilience,” with featured speaker Erin Merryn, who helped develop Erin’s Law to help prevent child sexual abuse.
The luncheon is set for noon on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville.
Merryn is a childhood sexual assault survivor, author and activist. She was named “Woman of the Year” by Glamour Magazine in 2012 and named a “Heroes Among Us” by People Magazine, according to a release from Family Services. She has appeared in national media and was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on her show “Oprah” in 2010.
“It has been said that knowledge is power,” said John Pfleiderer, executive director of Family Services, in the release. “This is especially true in our collective efforts to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation. Unfortunately, many children do not have access to information that would have helped to protect them from abuse. Our featured speaker, Erin Merryn, was one of those children.”
Merryn has worked with legislators across the country to get Erin’s Law passed, which requires K-12 schools to teach a child sexual abuse prevention program. Erin’s Law is in 35 states, including Merryn’s home state—Illinois. The law is pending in 13 states, including Wisconsin.
“We think Erin’s Law is something that Wisconsin should consider if there is a law pending, and we think it’s worth pursuing,” Pfleiderer said to the Daily News. “These are the kinds of problems that there’s no perfect solution for, but the adverse effects of not doing anything are much greater than whatever harm might come from having an intervention like this. So, we want to give her (Merryn) a platform to share her story.”
Five people who have made a difference in the community also will be recognized at the luncheon. The individuals are Tammi King-Johnson, Carol Wickersham, Tara Tinder, Tom Finley and Bill Flanagan.
King-Johnson is the recipient of the Building Better Communities award and is the executive director of Family Promise of Greater Beloit.
Wickersham is the recipient of the Catalyst for Social Good Award and is the director of the Duffy Center for community partnerships at Beloit College.
Tinder is the executive director of the Stateline Community Foundation and will also be celebrated for their work to address the lack of advocacy services for survivors of sexual violence, according to the release.
Finley and Flanagan are recipients of the Community Champions awards. Both have served on the Family Services Board for a combined 37 years and have worked in creating the Neighborhood Resilience Project and launching the Sexual Assault Recovery Program (SARP).
The proceeds from the luncheon will support SARP work in Rock and Green Counties, according to the release. This event celebrates the 20th anniversary of SARP.
“We’ve been well aware of the significant harm that type of interpersonal violence causes particularly in terms of the long term effects of it,” Pfleiderer said. “They really are life altering events for the vast majority of survivors and we wanted to call attention to the needs of that population, not only in terms of the need for support for services, but also just the significant impact that has on people’s lives.”