John Pfleiderer speaking at Beloit City Council
John Pfleiderer, Executive Director at Family Services, spoke to the Beloit City Council during the fourth ARPA workshop meeting held Sept. 26 at the Beloit Public Library.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Family Services of Southern Wisconsin & Northern Illinois will host its fall luncheon titled “Reflections of Resilience,” with featured speaker Erin Merryn, who helped develop Erin’s Law to help prevent child sexual abuse.

The luncheon is set for noon on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville.