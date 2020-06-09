JANESVILLE—A Beloit man convicted of multiple child sexual assaults from two decades ago was sentenced to 25 additional years in prison at a hearing Tuesday in Rock County Circuit Court.
Jason A. Smith, 42, was sentenced by Judge Karl Hanson, who also ordered he serve 10 years of post-release supervision.
Tuesday’s sentencing puts to rest a case that went cold for years but heated back up in the June of 2018 following a statewide push to test sexual assault kits.
In February, the case seemed bound for trial following heated back-and-forth hearings, but Smith ultimately pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child with use of a dangerous weapon for an attack on a 13-year-old in Beloit in July of 2000.
“Today’s sentencing—and justice in this case—wouldn’t have happened without the testing of a backlogged sexual assault kit,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “This case shows how important it is for all sexual assault kits to be sent to the state crime labs.”
The charges were a result of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, an investigation by the Beloit Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.
The statewide effort was launched in September of 2015 to address decades-long accumulation of sexual assault kits in possession of Wisconsin police departments and hospitals.
Beloit police were notified on March 5, 2018 by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab of a DNA match of Smith from the rape kit stemming from the July 2000 sexual assault. Other samples of Smith’s DNA were matched on April 11, 2018, according to court records.
Smith is currently serving a 50-year sentence for the October 2000 sexual assaults of two teenage girls in Beloit.
Smith will serve both sentences consecutively.
