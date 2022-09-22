Novie Woodkey, was able to get some hands-on experience in the construction field in 2019 when CCI hosted ther first Community Construction Zone event. Children could learn about different aspects construction career. The event will be returning on Oct. 1 in Beloit.
BELOIT—Families are invited to learn about construction and even build their own miniature structure on Oct. 1.
Corporate Contractors Inc. (CCI) is partnering with multiple local organizations to host the second Building the Future—Community Construction Zone event. This year the event is titled Dare to Dream and Building the Future- Community Construction Zone.
This free event will take place from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. and will be located at the parking lot off 4th street, near the Beloit Ironworks campus.
The kid’s construction zone will offer a plethora of activities and will have something for everyone to learn.
“Attendees can expect to learn about the many trades within the construction industry through fun hands-on activities like sitting in a bulldozer, on an asphalt paver, building a toolbox, building a simple circuit, learning about safety equipment, constructing a miniature structure, attaching roofing materials, and a photo booth,” said Heather Dobson, director of Business and Workforce Development.
There is no age requirement for this event and organizers are hoping to provide information that is useful for all ages.
The event does require all participants to fill out a waiver and present it at the entrance of the event. The waiver available in both English and Spanish can be found online at https://hubs.li/Q01lNfNf0
“CCI hosted the event for the first time in 2019,” Dobson recalled. “Due to COVID we did not host it again in 2020 or 2021.”
The project was able to return due to collaboration with local organizations.
“We are excited to partner with Hendricks CareerTek to bring the event back as a joint effort with their Dare to Dream event,” Dobson said. “Hendricks CareerTek’s Dare to Dream event was designed to inspire kids to pursue their dreams and explore opportunities, which matches with CCI’s mission for this event to create passion for the trades.”
CCI also will be collaborating with the Stateline Boys and Girls Club, LRS, Walbec Group, Total Mechanical, Area Erectors, Inc., The Morse Group, Batterman and Mid-States Concrete Industries, Dobson said.
“We hope that kids, teens and adults will walk away with an interest in the construction industry and be curious about the different trades available for them to build a career,” Dobson said. “Any age is encouraged to attend and enjoy a fun day of career exploration from 2 to 102 years old.”