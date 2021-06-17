STOUGHTON—An 8-year-old child died in a roll-over crash in Dane County and six people were injured on Wednesday afternoon.
The single vehicle crash occurred at about 1:48 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Highway 51 at mile marker 155, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol. A tire on the mini-van causing it to roll over several times. The child was flown to a hospital by UW Med Flight where the child later died.
The driver faces a possible charge of driving with impairment—second offense.
Janesville, Milton and Stoughton EMS, Edgerton Fire Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the scene.