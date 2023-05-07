BELOIT — “In order for brain capability to happen, it needs time. Think of the child’s first year as a fourth trimester of pregnancy.”
That was the message delivered by Dr. Dipesh Navsaria during a presentation at the Literacy for Life Luncheon held Friday at the Beloit Club.
Navsaria is on staff at the University of Wisconsin — Madison School of Medicine. He is a pediatrician, occasional child librarian and child health advocate. He also is featured on podcasts regarding child development and health.
When he spoke in Beloit seven years ago at a Stateline Community Foundation event, he inspired local officials to start planning the Basics child brain development program, which is about to be launched in Rock County. A roll-out event for the Basics program is planned for June, which will be hosted by Quint Studer, co-founder of the Studer Foundation and owner of the Beloit Sky Carp, will host the event.
Basics is a program designed to help infants and children achieve their full potential and prepare them for a successful experience in school and in the community.
Jessica Austin, director of early brain development with the Stateline Community Foundation, said through the Basics program parents and guardians of children under the age of 3 will be provided with information and tips on how to help in their children’s brain development. The program works with health and education professionals to reach this goal. For example, parents of newborns will get weekly text messages offering tips on brain development.
“We will give parents the tools they need to make sure their children are prepared for their learning experience,” Austin said.
Bill Flanagan, chair of the Stateline Community Foundation Literacy for Life, said taking a proactive approach in childhood brain development benefits the community.
“If you build a brain, you will build a life and build a community,” he said.
Literacy for Life has distributed about 13,000 books to children in Rock County since it started.
Navsaria said there are three pillars of the development of child health — the biological or physical aspects; the socio-economic aspects such as the environment of the child; and the micro-environment, meaning who is at home caring for the child? Who do they interact with on a daily basis?
He said interacting with a loving, caring adult is the only think that impacts the brain’s wiring. He added, he has no doubt that parents love their children, but he also knows that children don’t come with an instruction manual.
“How many here took the class on peek-a-boo?” he asked the audience, which was met with laughter.
Parents can be the most loving person in the world, but they have to be able to express that love and support for a child. If a parent is going through his or her own problems, or if a parent is working three jobs to make sure the child has a home and food on the table, there is not a lot of time to show love and support to the child.
There can be other elements that can impact a child’s development. Parents should identify any learning disabilities as early as possible. Also, parents should be selective in what books they buy to read with their child.
“Reading is actually not an easy skill. It takes a lot of different brain circuits,” Navsaria said.
At the end of his presentation, Stateline Community Foundation Executive Director Tara Tinder presented Navsaria with the foundation’s first ever Inspiration Award, noting his help in launching the Basics program locally.