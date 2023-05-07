Dr. Dipesh Navsaria
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria speaks during the Literacy for Life Luncheon at the Beloit Club on Friday. Navsaria spoke about the crucial role parents and others play in early brain development of children.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — “In order for brain capability to happen, it needs time. Think of the child’s first year as a fourth trimester of pregnancy.”

That was the message delivered by Dr. Dipesh Navsaria during a presentation at the Literacy for Life Luncheon held Friday at the Beloit Club.