ROCKTON — Step into Nancy Houghton’s back acreage and you are likely to hear the cock-a-doodle-do of a proud looking Americana rooster.
Follow Nancy a little further as she calls the chickens ranging free and you will need to step aside as they approach her eagerly awaiting her treats for them.
On this day, she tosses out a bag of “squishy” green grapes, one at a time as the flock crowds in for each morsel.
Welcome to Wildflower Homestead, home to Nancy and Tom Houghton and their two children.
The Houghton’s not only sell eggs from their chickens and ducks, they also raise turkeys and sell chicken and turkey meat they have had processed.
“We have 12 turkeys that we have processed at the end of October, beginning of November and sell at the homestead,” for example, Nancy said.
Tom Houghton also keeps bee hives and makes honey on their 32-acre site.
Nancy also makes her own soaps, jams and jellies, which along with the honey, can be purchased at the downtown Rockton store, Vintage Etcetera.
Nancy also is a certified hand therapist specializing in finger to shoulder occupational therapy at Helping Hands Rehab in Roscoe, she said.
With an occupation already keeping her busy, Nancy was asked why she would want to take on the extra work of running the homestead?
“In 2015, we bought the 32 acres because we were thinking of doing the homestead as a retirement plan. It just happened a little early,” said the 56-year-old woman.
Back at Vintage, Etc. on one afternoon, Nancy took time to explain how she makes some of the items in her booth.
“The soaps are natural, no palm oil is used,” she said.
“We use coconut oil, olive oil and other specialty oils. We also try to use goat milk. Goat milk makes skin feel soft, but clean,” she said.
Lye also is mixed into a liquid and other ingredients are blended into her soap creations before being poured into molds.
“I like to make my own recipes, I like to experiment; it’s fun,” she said.
As for the jams and jellies, “I have wild raspberries at home and I go picking strawberries,” she said.
Kelly Washburn, owner of Vintage Etcetera., said she appreciates having Nancy as a vendor in the store.
“Nancy has been with me since I opened July 4 (2020). Customers love her booth, they love her honey and her soaps and her jams and jellies are wonderful,” Washburn said.
And if it’s a variety of eggs you are craving, patrons are sure to find something of interest among the golden laced wynandottes, barred rocks, golden comets or French copper marans, for example.
Adding to the colorful collection of animals are a couple peacocks who just happened to find the homestead on their own and decided to make themselves at home, Nancy said.