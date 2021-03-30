JANESVILLE—A Chicago man’s troubled upbringing surrounded by gangs, drugs and gun violence took center stage during a Rock County Circuit Court appearance on Tuesday as he was sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in two armed robberies in Beloit in April of 2018.
Keonte A. Howard, 27, was sentenced by Rock County Branch 7 Judge Barbara McCrory, who also sentenced him to five years post-release supervision.
Howard was charged with the armed robbery of a suspected drug dealer that occurred on April 8, 2018 in the 1100 block of Dewey Avenue. Howard pleaded guilty to armed robbery as a party to a crime as part of plea agreement with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
Howard was one of four people who invaded the home and during the incident, a male victim was struck on the back of the head by Howard with a handgun. A shot was also fired during the incident by a 13-year-old male juvenile, but no one was struck by the gunfire, court records show.
Evidence recovered by police tied Howard and Keshawn C. Falls, 20, of Chicago, to a previous armed robbery of a suspected drug dealer’s home on April 1, 2018 in the 900 block of Tenth Street in which Gordon A. Juerjens, 34, of Beloit, was shot multiple times in the abdomen. Howard pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury as a party to a crime as part of another plea agreement with the district attorney’s office.
For the April 1, 2018 incident, McCrory sentenced Howard to seven years of probation that will be served consecutively to the prison term.
Court records indicate that children were present at both homes during the violent robberies.
Prior to sentencing, McCrory ran through Howard’s upbringing in low-income housing in Chicago that exposed him at a young age to gang activity, drugs and gun violence.
“Violence was all around you growing up,” McCrory said. “…You were perpetuating the same kind of violence you grew up in and that is a reason for me to have a punitive component.”
McCrory took into consideration Howard’s mental and learning disabilities in her sentencing that allow Howard to have access to early release after nine years in prison and to rehabilitation programs while incarcerated.
Howard apologized to the victims in both cases.
“I take full responsibility for this,” Howard said. “I am sorry to the victims and I am not proud of my choices and I let down my loved ones.”
Howard was granted 1,087 days of sentence credit that equates to nearly three years of time spent in the Rock County jail. His time in the jail was also not without incident. Howard faces three pending felony cases related to separate incidents of fights with inmates at various points of his detention.
Falls was sentenced on June 19, 2020 to a total of 11 years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to armed robbery as a party to a crime and burglary armed with a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime for his role in the April 1, 2018 incident. Amari D. Edwards, 20, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to armed robbery as party to a crime and was sentenced to two years in prison with eight years post-release supervision on Feb. 15, 2019 for his role in the April 8, 2018 armed robbery. Due to juvenile privacy laws, no information involving the 13-year-old juvenile male is available through court records.