JANESVILLE—A Chicago man allegedly injured a Rock County jail correctional officer during an incident on Aug. 31, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Terryon J. Carter, 38, is charged with battery by prisoners and criminal damage to property after he allegedly attacked a correctional officer at the jail, striking the officer multiple times.
The complaint states that the correctional officer believed the incident was retaliation for an earlier incident in which the officer used a “knee strike” to get Carter to comply while he was previously resisting officers.