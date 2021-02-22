JANESVILLE—A Chicago man was arrested Monday morning after he reportedly fired a handgun at a snow plow that was clearing a business parking lot.
Va Clan Na’eem Thomas, 25, faces possible charges of attempted homicide and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
At about 4:18 a.m., police were called to the 3100 block of Wellington Court for a report of a subject with a gun. Thomas had reportedly fired a handgun at a snow plow that was clearing a parking lot. The driver was not injured.
Thomas reportedly retreated to a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Chicago. Police surrounded the area and eventually, Thomas exited the vehicle without the handgun. The weapon was found inside the vehicle, the news release stated.
Investigation of the incident is continuing.