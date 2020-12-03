JANESVILLE - A Chicago man is being accused of a gunfire incident that occurred in Janesville on Nov. 28.
Sam Vatt Kim, 33, faces possible charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon and operating while intoxicated - first offense, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Kim was identified as a suspect in a report of gunfire in the 1500 block of Kellogg Avenue at about 2:37 a.m. on Nov. 28. On Nov. 30, Kim's vehicle was located and Kim was seen in the vehicle. He was arrested and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle, according to the news release.