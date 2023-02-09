CHICAGO — The Chicago Auto Show is back, just as you remembered it.
After two years of reimagining the show to cope with the pandemic, the 2023 Chicago Auto will once again fill both the north and south halls of the massive McCormick Place complex. Also back are some of the automakers that skipped the show during the pandemic.
Auto show fans will have more opportunities for ride-and-drives, on streets outside as well as new test tracks inside. Chicago Drives Electric, for example, is a 100,000 square-feet indoor track and educational hub where you can learn more about the ins and outs of owning and driving an electric vehicle. Topics include range anxiety, home charging, EV tax credits, and more.
Also returning are the very popular indoor ride-along tracks from Jeep, RAM truck, Ford, Toyota and others.
Futuristic concept cars aren’t as plentiful as in years past but you will find a few. The Buick Wildcat electric concept is a sleek, two-door coupe with 2+2 seating. There are no plans to produce it but some of its styling features will likely end up on other Buicks in the near future.
The Ram 1500 Revolution concept hints at the brand’s upcoming electric pickup truck due out sometime in 2024. A number of its features and design cues likely will appear on the production version.
Just as in the past the auto show is your chance to check out all the new models and features. Whether you’re in the market for a new car or just like to look, here are some of the new offerings that you will find at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.
ToyotaToyota is launching an all new Prius for 2023 and it is so thoroughly redesigned you may not recognize it as a Prius. Replacing the offbeat styling of previous generations is sleek new styling that would look right at home parked next to a Tesla.
The slippery design drops the roof line about two inches though, surprisingly, the new Prius is slightly less aerodynamic than the outgoing model. Nevertheless, fuel economy is up with the most efficient version rated by the EPA at 57 combined mpg.
Also up is power. At 194 horsepower, the front-wheel-drive Prius cranks out sixty percent more power than before while the all-wheel-drive version provides even more. Acceleration is neck snapping compared to the earlier model and merging on freeways should no longer be a white-knuckled challenge.
Dodge“The most powerful compact utility vehicle under $30,000” is how Dodge describes its new Hornet. Based on the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the Hornet is a compact, four-door crossover that competes with the likes of Hyundai Kona, Jeep Renegade and Chevy Trailblazer. Unlike those competitors, the Hornet puts a heavy emphasis on performance.
The Hornet comes in two versions, both available with AWD. The GT gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder with a 9-speed automatic producing 265 horsepower while the R/T features 1.3-liter plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 6-speed automatic rated at 285 horsepower. The R/T not only can travel up to 30 miles in electric mode but at the press of a button drivers can tap into an extra shot of power from the electric motor when needed.
ChevroletChevrolet’s fleet of electric vehicles grows with the addition of the Equinox EV. Starting at around $30,000, the Equinox EV is a compact SUV offering families an affordable path for getting into an electric vehicle. It will offer a spacious cabin for five or up to 57 cubic feet of rear cargo space with the rear seats folded.
Chevrolet estimates the Equinox EV will be good for 250 to 300 miles of range. It can be charged at home on a Level 1 or Level 2 charger and will be capable of DC fast-charging at up to 150kW adding up to 70 miles of range in ten minutes.
Standard safety features will include automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, rear park assist, rear cross traffic braking and more. A range of trim levels will be offered. The Equinox EV will be available this fall as a 2024 model.
FordThe Mustang gets a complete makeover with evolutionary styling changes outside and a completely refreshed interior. The new instrument panel is said to be inspired by fighter jet cockpits and features two large customizable display panels. Engine and transmission choices carry over from the previous generation but the new Dark Horse edition gets a more potent version of the Mustang’s 5.0-liter V8 delivering 500 horsepower.
Ford’s popular Escape compact crossover gets a refresh. Front and rear styling get mild updates as does the interior which now boasts a larger 13.2-inch infotainment screen and Ford’s SYNC 4 software.