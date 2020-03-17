ROCKFORD—City of Rockford District 14 Alderman Joseph Chiarelli won the GOP nomination for Winnebago County Board Chairman against board member Jim Webster, R-Rockton.
Chiarelli will face board member Burt Gerl, D-Rockford, in the general election set for Nov. 3.
Chiarelli earned 9,072 votes to Webster’s 6,859 votes. Chiarelli said he was honored with the amount of support he received, knowing it would be a hard battle in the primary.
“Rebuilding trust and confidence in the county and working with all elected officials and county board members is what my message was all about,” Chiarelli said.
Chiarelli said it’s imperative the county along with all the municipalities and villages therein set goals and priorities about how to move the county forward through economic development, infrastructure improvements and the budget. For progress to occur, he said all the entities must have the same message and be united.
Chiarelli said his opponent Webster is a good man, although they had different visions and ways of governing. Chiarelli said his first goal is to get the county board united and to bring everybody to the table to find solutions.
Webster, who has spent 15 years on the board, with two-and-a-half more to go, said it was a good race. He and his opponents agreed to run a clean campaign, which happened.
“I’m very happy about it. No matter what happens we all have to work together in the end,” Webster said.
In another county-wide race, Rockford attorney David Gill won the Republican nomination for Winnebago County State’s Attorney, defeating J. Hanley in a tight race. Gill earned 8,260 votes to Hanley’s 8,228 votes. Gill will face Democrat Paul Carpenter in November as they face off for the office of Winnebago County’s top attorney.
Winnebago County voters also approved a referendum to raise sales tax by half a percent. The revenue from the sales tax increase will go to mental health services. A total of 26,354 voted in favor of the measure while 16,487 voted against it.
