ROCKTON — The massive interagency response to the Chemtool fire in the Town of Rockton on June 14 was the largest disaster response in the 51 year history of the mutual aid system, and first responders say routine training made the unprecedented firefighting effort run seamlessly.
Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said Thursday all hotspots at the totally destroyed plant have been extinguished. US Fire Pumps, the specialized industrial firefighting team handling fire suppression following the initial response, will remain on-scene in the coming days.
“We’re now at where the long-term cleanup begins,” Wilson said. “It was chaotic, but we activated the MABAS system within a few minutes. We got all the way up to six alarms in the incident and we asked for interdivisional partners and that sparked everyone to be on the lookout and ready to assist us.”
Crews worked rotating shifts around the clock to contain the fire, with incident command staff ultimately deciding to let the oil-based products burn off rather than risk runoff into the nearby Rock River.
Only two minor injuries were reported throughout the whole incident, something that’s uncommon for large-scale disasters, Wilson said.
Rockton Deputy Chief Tim Free started off his day on June 14 like any other: With a shower, shave and breakfast. It wasn’t long after he settled into his desk to get started on some administrative paperwork when the call came in, alerting the department about the Chemtool fire.
“We pulled out of the station and we saw the smoke so we knew something was catastrophically wrong,” Free said. “I was one of the first officers on scene and remained there assisting with running fire tactics until 6 p.m.”
The magnitude of the fire that swept through the 70,000-square-foot building caused fire crews to essentially create firefighting tactics on the fly, with Free saying crews put aside their differences in opinion to keep the scene and river secure.
“We were talking about what was working and what wasn’t working,” Free said. “As we got more intel from the building, we really had to rewrite our tactics and it was a huge eye-opener for me. My experience grew so much just in those five days. The command staff and the crews on scene worked seamlessly and protected the scene and the community.”
Both Free and Wilson said local firefighters, along with the regional teams that responded, were “rock stars.”
“They did everything that was asked of them and they did it as fast as they could,” Free said. “They gave me everything they had that day. With the help that came in, the outpouring of support was overwhelming. It wasn’t a time for disagreements or personal differences. We had one goal in mind.”
Another major component to the day’s response was the need for law enforcement to go door-to-door in the one-mile evacuation zone around the plant. Departments assisted residents in notifying them to leave for their own safety.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said the day was unlike any he’d been a part of.
“Overall everyone worked really well together,” Truman said of the effort to assist residents.
While at the incident command post, Truman said he was unsure about being so close to the fire without proper protective gear, but gave credit to the fire teams on hand that kept extinguishing grass fires that cropped up due to the constant rain of debris.
“The teamwork that I saw was amazing,” Truman said. “There was fluidity to it in a chaotic situation and it was a team effort.”
A total of 167 fire departments, 26 Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) divisions and over 350 personnel responded to the chemical fire, and Wilson said the mutual aid system worked as intended and helped streamline operations.