ROSCOE — When the smoke is gone, those with The Citizens for Chemtool Accountability Group want to ensure Chemtool will be held accountable.
The group which launched on Facebook page last week held its first meeting Monday at Mary’s Market Cafe & Bakery to unite and forge plans to deal with the fire’s impact on the environment, property and health.
“It takes a whole lot of people working together to discern what is going on behind the scenes and a lot of average people working together to defend themselves from that,” Group Co-administrator and Roscoe Township Strustee Elizabeth Lindquist said.
Speakers said potential next steps would include a town hall meeting with elected officials and a Zoom meeting with those living in Rouen, France who had a fire at a Lubrizol plant in September of 2019.
People at the meeting took surveys to weigh in on future action, and Lindquist suggested breaking the group down into working teams. One team, for example, could focus having a support group meeting and/or a group to help others clean their homes. There may be an environmental research and data collection team where people collect and document their own soil and water samples; a team responsible for researching the fire event and history of Chemtool and Lubrizol; and a technology and communications team.
At the meeting residents impacted by the fire shared some of their experiences, concerns and questions.
Rachel Lynn said she was within the evacuation zone and awoke to what she thought was loud construction. She and her son felt nausea, dizziness and headache. She questioned if she would be able to eat food from the garden or if her kids could play in the yard.
Others at the meeting said the information given by the Winnebago County Health Department regarding gardens and other cleanup tips for properties was insufficient. One woman asked if the water is safe to use for dishes or laundry or if garden produce is safe to eat in the future.
Jeremy Oster said he was advised to evacuate south to schools in Roscoe and Rockton where the plume was blowing while press conferences were held north in South Beloit in a safer location. Oster said he spent Father’s Day in the emergency room where he said doctors treated him for exacerbation of his asthma and exposure to chemical inhalation.
Steven Hall, a volunteer with a local Sierra Club who lives 7 miles south of Chemtool, said he was concerned Chemtool used the contractors U.S. Fire Pump to fight the fire which used florinated foam before it stopped by the fire chief. The foam contained PFAS, which don’t break down and can accumulate over time.
“We want to make sure this stuff is disposed of properly,” he said.
Many residents asked how they will know if their wells and soil are safe.
One man said there are black droppings on the homes of many of his neighbors. He said it’s filtered into his deck and his insurance company won’t cover it as it’s a pollutant.
One woman said she’s been using a magnet on a stick to pick up metal chips in her yard and was concerned they could injure her children’s feet.
John Petersen of Beloit advised people to find a real estate agent to do a home cost study.
“You need to have a business plan to attack this. You are looking at a large percentage of depreciation. Find your local attorneys and get them together,” he said.
David Stocker urged people to become citizen activists, demanding escalation of remedial actions from the federal government. He also urged people to contact Congressman Adam Kinzinger and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.