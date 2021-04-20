TOWN OF TURTLE—A Beloit man faces multiple charges following a high-speed chase on April 3 in the Town of Turtle, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
A Rock County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling on County Highway S in Turtle township, but the vehicle fled. The vehicle reached speeds of 133 miles-per-hour before the deputy discontinuing the chase, the criminal complaint states.
On April 13, law enforcement attempted to make contact with the suspect at a residence on Tenth Street, identified as David A. Quinones, 27, but he again fled from officers .
Quinones struck a truck and a detached garage of a Shirland Avenue home while fleeing. He then locked himself in the detached garage and was later taken into custody, the complaint said.
He faces two counts of attempting to flee an officer as a repeater, hit-and-run causing injury as a repeater, criminal damage to property as a repeater and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.