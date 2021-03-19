BELOIT — A lifelong adventurer, 16-year-old Beloit native Raven Regenold has made it her mission to learn all that she can while helping others along the way.
When the Boy Scouts of America began allowing girls to join the organization in February 2019, Regenold signed up right away. She had been a Girl Scout from the age of 5, whilst her older brother Orion, now 17, was a Cub Scout and later an Eagle Scout.
She became the first girl from Beloit to join the Boy Scouts, and is among the first girls in Rock County to do so. When she was 14 years old, she earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
“Everything I’ve done in this program has been meaningful. It definitely helped me learn and grow as a person,” Regenold said. “There’s always something for you to do in the program. Even if you don’t like something you can always try it.”
Her troop includes eight members from Beloit and Milton.
So far, Regenold has earned 43 out of 137 available merit badges, but her journey is only just beginning.
Recently, she also completed a major project at Big Hill Park in Beloit. Overlooking the treeline is a cluster of hammocks that Boy Scouts could use in the future.
The “Hammock Park” was finished in November 2020, and was sponsored by Alliant Energy and Beloit Parks & Leisure Services.
Some badges are harder than others to achieve.
Last summer, Regenold took on the Herculean task of hiking a total of 100 miles and bicycling another 200 between multiple excursions. Part of that effort involved a particularly strenuous backpacking trip in southeastern Wisconsin around the Kettle Moraine area.
At the time, Regenold recalled trudging through muggy paths and braving humid, stormy weather to reach a hilltop before camping out.
“I definitely learned you do need breaks, especially if you’re backpacking in the summer. You have to make sure you’re prepared,” Regenold said.
She also did some hiking in the Monroe area and along the Peace Trail in Janesville with her family.
Amidst the pandemic, focusing on outdoor activities has been an important outlet for Regenold.
She is also looking forward to completing a welding program, as well as earning merit badges for reading and journaling.
To complete a welding merit badge, for example, an Eagle Scout typically works with a local shop, school instructor or hobbyist to learn the trade and report back to their scout pack leaders.
“A lot of times they’re really willing to work with you because they know it’s a big accomplishment you want to complete. You’ve just got to put it out there that you’re willing to do this,” Regenold said.
Occasionally, scouts from all over the country can also attend merit badge clinics, where they can seek advice from counselors and even earn multiple badges on-site.
After earning each merit badge, Regenold said scouts are asked to write a reflection letter about the experience and brainstorm three career ideas in which the new skill would come in handy.
Regenold plans to pursue a career in pathology or as a doctor, because she enjoys laboratory work and healthcare. Her father, Thad Regenold, and her aunt Jodi Regenold Neubauer are both nurses in the area. She also has family members who work in healthcare in Tennessee.
Regenold said when the Boy Scouts initially began allowing girls to join, there was some pushback and skepticism on how that would work. But in time, she saw more and more encouragement overall.
Being involved in the Boy Scouts has helped her to develop leadership abilities, such as delegating tasks and working cooperatively.
“For me it was definitely an opportunity that I was willing to take,” Regenold said. “This program definitely taught me how to be a better leader and how to help people out.”
Regenold said she encourages girls of all ages to consider joining the Boy Scouts programs, because it offers chances to learn new skills and discover their passions.
Some members enjoy arts and crafts, she said, while others prefer outdoor activities or hitting the gun range.
All are welcome, she said, adding each scout sets their own boundaries.
“When you’re little and you’re growing up into this program, it’s really nice to know that you have this family,” Regenold said. “They want to take every moment they can to get you to be what you want to be.”
Being a mentor to local youths as well, Regenold said she enjoys seeing Cub Scouts develop independence over time.
For example, a popular activity among Cub Scouts is the annual Pinewood Derby races, where youths create their own wooden cars to compete on an indoor racetrack.
Generally, the younger kids need extra parent supervision and help while designing their cars.
But as the kids advance in the Cub Scout programs, they often develop their own ideas. Some paint wild emblems or flames on the side. Others focus on aerodynamics or making a car more efficient at racing.
“As soon as you got older, you would see these outrageous cars that you could see the parents had no say in it,” Regenold said.