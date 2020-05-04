BELOIT — The Beloit City Council took the first step in allowing a charter school in the city at its meeting on Monday.
The council referred a condition use permit by Hendricks Commercial Properties (HCP) to the Beloit Plan Commission for construction of the Lincoln Academy Public Charter School in a community commercial district for the Eclipse Center property at 600 Henry Avenue.
The charter school is being proposed by Kids First Beloit and would accommodate K-12 grade levels.
The proposed school site is the former Kohl’s grocery store located near the intersection of Henry and Morse avenues.
The conditional use permit application shows construction could start in June or July and could be completed in July of 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.