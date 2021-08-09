ROCKFORD — A news conference has been called for Tuesday to announce charges against a Marengo man in the murder case of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, whose body was found in a self-storage unit in Roscoe in March.
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana have called a joint news conferences set for 10 a.m. at the Winnebago County Courthouse in Rockford.
The notice for the news conference states they will announce charges against Jonathan Vanduyn in the murder case of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, 33, of Harvard, Illinois.
Arnold-Boesiger’s body was found in a self-storage unit near the intersection of McCurry Road and Highway 251 in Roscoe on March 2.
Arnold-Boesiger was reported missing on Jan. 3 at the Holiday Hills Police Department. The case was turned over to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 26. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office stated a search warrant was issued to search the Roscoe storage unit where the woman’s body was found.
No further details were released about charges or the case against Vanduyn.
The Roscoe Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation.