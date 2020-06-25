BELOIT—The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, originally scheduled for March until the coronavirus caused postponement, has gone virtual.
The virtual event will take place from noon—1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Registration for the Zoom event is required and is free for chamber members, with a $75 cost for non-members.
Here is the link to register: https://greaterbeloitchamber.org/event/93rd-gbcc-annual-dinner-063020/
The event will feature Quint Studer, who is in line to become the new owner of the Beloit Snappers as work begins on the new downtown stadium project.
Additionally, the event will include the presentation of several awards traditionally given during the chamber’s annual meeting. The awards include: Paulette Christensen Ambassador of the Year; Rising Professional of the Year; Small Business of the Year; Large Business of the Year; the “Elly,” the Environmental Leadership Award; the Ken Hendricks Community Spirit Award; and the Beloit Daily News Laurence A. Raymer Headliner Award.
