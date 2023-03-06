Chamber of Commerce board offers their time to community Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT — The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is made up of individuals who come from a varied cross-section of businesses.The board members offer knowledge and resources to help guide the chamber and serve members. They volunteer their time to help businesses and the community at large.Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors members are:Chair Danny Sawwyer, Regal RexnordOutgoing Chair Seth Frisbee, Tricor InsuranceSecretary Angela Slagle, Frito-LayMatt Baker, Versa Tool & DieDerrick Carter, Hendricks CareerTekNommo Donald, Beloit Health SystemJason Dupuis, RH BattermanMary Fanning-Penny, United Way Blackhawk RegionMicheal Hahn, Nowlan LawElizabeth Horvath, KerrySonya Hoppes, City of South BeloitBrian Losching, Fairbanks Morse DefenseMichelle Matthys, SENB BankCarly Malacina, Geronimo Hospitality GroupDiana Montes, Hendricks Commercial PropertiesDavid Myers, Alliant EnergyDrew Pennington, Greater Beloit Economic Development CorporationDan Riemer, Harris Ace HardwareCelestino Ruffini, Visit BeloitKari Swirth, IrontekTim Wellnitz, Town of BeloitChuck Wilson, Retired Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Man dies in fiery crash near Clinton Beloit parents claim racial insults at basketball game Director of Early Brain Development named Walking school bus program debuts at Gaston Elementary Beloit man killed in snowmobile crash in Oneida County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime