BELOIT—Aimee Thurner, executive director of the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce, is marking her fifth year as the leader of the chamber and her 20th year as an employee of the chamber.
Add to that the fact that on April 26 the 95th Annual Greater Chamber of Commerce Meeting and Dinner will be held. It is a year of significant anniversaries.
“I started as a part-time office manager,” Thurner recalled, noting former chamber director Nancy Forbeck hired her.
Today, Thurner is leader of the chamber staff, which includes Maggie Littlefield, marketing and special events manager, and Madysen Wade, investor relations manager. Wade recently was promoted to a full-time position at the chamber after starting out as a part-time employee.
Like most businesses and agencies across the country, the chamber is working its way back to a somewhat normal routine, after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.
“This year has been a transition for us. We’re getting back there (to normal) but we are not full force yet,” Thurner said.
Last year, because of concerns about COVID-19, the chamber dinner was postponed until September. Now, seven months later, the chamber dinner is back on its regular schedule.
There are good signs of a return to normal, one of which is the increase in people signing up for the chamber dinner.
“We already are past last year’s dinner attendance,” Thurner said in early April. “People are joining the chamber again and supporting and sponsoring events.”
During the pandemic, some businesses had to cut costs as many were struggling. That caused some to drop their chamber memberships. However, Thurner said membership is looking up again.
“I see nothing but growth. We are planning a membership drives in the spring and summer,” Thurner said.
The chamber has a full slate of activities planned in the coming year, including a return of the Business After Hours events, when local businesses welcome chamber members and visitors to their locations to give tours and talk about their businesses.
Thurner added the chamber continues to work with its partner agencies in the community, including the Downtown Beloit Association, Visit Beloit, the Beloit Economic Development Corp. and others.
Also, the Rising Professionals group and the Chamber Ambassadors are going strong as well. Thurner noted the Ambassadors have more than 50 members now and the Rising Professionals have more than 100 members.
She noted the Rising Professionals is key because it engages the young professionals in the community.
“We need to build on that talent pipeline locally,” she said.
The chamber of commerce continues to enjoy it’s location at Irontek, 635 Third St. The chamber staff enjoys working with and serving as a resource for the start-up businesses that are part of the business incubator setting at Irontek.
“It gives us an opportunity to be with small businesses and entrepreneurs. It is a vibrant community,” Thurner said.
The chamber staff continues to seek new ways to assist chamber members as they move to a new level of normal, and they hopes to serve businesses in new and innovative ways in the future.