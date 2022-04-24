Chamber board of directors offers guidance, knowledge Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors offers guidance along with professional skills and knowledge that is essential to the chamber.These individuals dedicate their time to making the chamber and the Stateline Area community a better place and a welcoming home for potential news businesses.Board of directors members are:Lori Curtis Luther, Beloit city managerSonya Hoppes, South Beloit city administratorTim Wellnitz, Town of Beloit town administratorJennifer Hall, Greater Beloit Economic Development Corp. president and CEOCelestino Ruffini, CEO Visit BeloitKari Swirth, Rising Professionals representative, community manager at IrontekKristi Amenda, Chamber Ambassadors representative, mortgage plannerSeth Frisby, board chairman, benefits specialist TRICOREJack Walden, past board chairman, vice president business banking at Blackhawk BankAngela Slagle, board secretary, Frito-LayDanny Sawyer, board treasurer, vice president inturnal audit, Regal RexnordTina Andrews, accounting manager RH BattermanMatt Baker, president/CEO Versa Tool & DieTeri Barnes, director of financial reporting, Blackhawk Community Credit UnionKim Bliss, vice president and senior adviser, Hendricks Holding Co.Derrick Carter, director of Hendricks CareerTekNommo Donald, vice president, Beloit Health SystemMary Fanning Penny, president and CEO of United Way Blackhawk RegionKydreel Green, maintenance manager, Alliant EnergyMichael Hahn, attorney, Nowlan LawElizabeth Horvath, vice president of marketing, North America, KerryKlaus Nitsch, vice president restaurant operations, Geronimo Hospitality Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit motorcycle crash victim dies from his injuries Carl Disrud USS Beloit to be christened on May 7 Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville "Wongs of Beloit" book to be launched at library Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime