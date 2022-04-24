BELOIT—The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors offers guidance along with professional skills and knowledge that is essential to the chamber.

These individuals dedicate their time to making the chamber and the Stateline Area community a better place and a welcoming home for potential news businesses.

Board of directors members are:

Lori Curtis Luther, Beloit city manager

Sonya Hoppes, South Beloit city administrator

Tim Wellnitz, Town of Beloit town administrator

Jennifer Hall, Greater Beloit Economic Development Corp. president and CEO

Celestino Ruffini, CEO Visit Beloit

Kari Swirth, Rising Professionals representative, community manager at Irontek

Kristi Amenda, Chamber Ambassadors representative, mortgage planner

Seth Frisby, board chairman, benefits specialist TRICORE

Jack Walden, past board chairman, vice president business banking at Blackhawk Bank

Angela Slagle, board secretary, Frito-Lay

Danny Sawyer, board treasurer, vice president inturnal audit, Regal Rexnord

Tina Andrews, accounting manager RH Batterman

Matt Baker, president/CEO Versa Tool & Die

Teri Barnes, director of financial reporting, Blackhawk Community Credit Union

Kim Bliss, vice president and senior adviser, Hendricks Holding Co.

Derrick Carter, director of Hendricks CareerTek

Nommo Donald, vice president, Beloit Health System

Mary Fanning Penny, president and CEO of United Way Blackhawk Region

Kydreel Green, maintenance manager, Alliant Energy

Michael Hahn, attorney, Nowlan Law

Elizabeth Horvath, vice president of marketing, North America, Kerry

Klaus Nitsch, vice president restaurant operations, Geronimo Hospitality

