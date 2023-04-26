BRODHEAD — The Brodhead Fire Department’s first motorized firefighting vehicle will be the center of attention on Thursday, May 4, as Brodhead Fire Engine No. 1 observes its 100th anniversary.
The special event will be held from 5 — 7:30 p.m. at the Kelch Aviation Museum, N2463 Airport Road. The Brodhead Fire Department and the Kelch Aviation Museum worked together to plan the event and some of the fire department’s current equipment will be on hand for residents to inspect.
“We are excited about this event and we want to do more like this where we can connect with our immediate community,” said Ami Eckhard-Lee, creative director at the Kelch Aviation Museum.
There also will be activities for kids, a food truck and an opportunity to view the other attractions at the museum.
“We will have give-away bags for kids with fire safety coloring books and the little plastic fire helmets,” she said.
And there will be free ice cream and a make-your-own sundae table.
Fire engine’s history
On May 4, 1923, the Brodhead Fire Department purchased the 1923 model REO Fire Engine.
Engine No.1’s chassis was built in the REO factory in Lansing, Michigan, then shipped to Kenosha to be “topped off” with all the bells and whistles. The top speed of the engine was about 40 mph, according to Kelch Aviation Museum Executive Director Pat Weeden.
The Brodhead Fire Department kept Engine No. 1 in service for 30 years, until it was officially retired in 1953. In the 1970s, the engine was fully restored, including real gold-leaf trim detailing. For many years it was a regular sight, driving proudly down First Center Avenue in parades or parked in the Fire Station on display.
In 2020, the Brodhead Fire Department moved the truck from the fire station to display at the Kelch Aviation Museum. There, Engine No. 1 fits in perfectly with the vintage airplanes and automobiles in the admission-free museum.
Volunteers worked throughout the winter to coax the 4-cylinder engine back to life, just in time to be driven on its 100th birthday, and at various functions throughout the summer. When not being driven at events, the engine is on display at the Kelch Aviation Museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The museum, which opened in July of 2021, features 13 aircraft, four automobiles and one motorcycle.