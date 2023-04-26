BRODHEAD — The Brodhead Fire Department’s first motorized firefighting vehicle will be the center of attention on Thursday, May 4, as Brodhead Fire Engine No. 1 observes its 100th anniversary.

The special event will be held from 5 — 7:30 p.m. at the Kelch Aviation Museum, N2463 Airport Road. The Brodhead Fire Department and the Kelch Aviation Museum worked together to plan the event and some of the fire department’s current equipment will be on hand for residents to inspect.