Communities on the Wisconsin side of the state line, including Rock County, grew over the last decade as neighboring communities in Illinois decreased as residents left the state, according to newly published U.S. Census Bureau data.
Wisconsin
Rock County grew just over 2% from 2010 to 2020, census data shows, with the overall county population jumping 2.1% from 160,331 in 2010 to 163,687 last year.
Walworth County grew 4.2% over the last decade, from 102,228 residents to 106,478 reported in 2020, while Jefferson County jumped 1.5% from 83,686 residents in 2010 to 84,900 last year.
The lowest population growth in the area came out of Green County as the county grew marginally by 0.7%, from 36,842 residents to 37,093.
Statewide, Wisconsin’s population grew 3.6% from 5.68 million residents in 2010 to 5.89 million residents last year.
Illinois
Winnebago County, Illinois saw a 3.4% decrease over the last decade from 295,266 residents to 285,350 residents, census data shows.
Stephenson County saw the biggest decrease of 6.5% over the last ten years as the population shrunk from 47,711 to 44,630. Ogle County dropped 3.2% from 53,497 residents to 51,788 over the decade. Boone County’s population decreased by 1.3% from 54,165 to 53,448.
Across Illinois, the state saw a 0.1% dip in overall population from 12,830,632 to 12,812,508.