BELOIT - Beloit College under the auspices of CELEB (Center for Entrepreneurship in Liberal Education at Beloit) is offering a new financial literacy program thanks to a generous gift supported by Larry Hays of the college's Class of 1968.
Hays graduated as an economics major and went on to get a PhD in economics from Columbia University and had a successful career in the financial industry. Hays’ contribution will reach nearly $1 million.
This fall Beloit College will offer Life and Financial Planning, a financial literacy course, to any junior or senior. In the coming years, those at the college plan to offer a series of sections of the course thanks to Hays’ gift.
“It will likely become the largest offering at the college,” said CELEB Director Brian Morello.
Dan Winter, a financial planner at Life Circle, will be the lead teacher. Additional sections will be taught by certified financial planners, bank and trust officers and other finance professionals including: Dennis Connerton, a retired CFO at Regal and former president of Blackhawk Bank; Jon Urish, a longtime employee of the college and current financial planner with Thrivent Financial; and Executive Vice President/Wealth Management at First National Bank and Trust Mike Leach.
“The benefactor insisted it be taught by seasoned planners who had experienced the highs and lows and really knew things. While having professors for most of our classes is fantastic, this gives students the chance to hear from people from the field,” Morello said.
As the program evolves, Morello said the hope is to extend the different offerings up to a student who wants to become a professional and take a certified financial analyst test.
Hays, who agreed to fund the program, said he hopes to fund a permanent position in financial literacy and related subjects.
Hays said he had a great experience at the college and won a fellowship to pursue a Ph.D at Columbia in economics. He went on to work for the Multilateral Institution Credit Advisors, Standards & Poor’s, J.P. Morgan & Co., the International Monetary Fund, and the U.S. Department of Treasury.
He said his enthusiasm for the program stems from his experience with his son.
“Despite being very bright and well educated when he received his first offer of a professional job, he had no understanding of 401(k)s, no idea of what to invest in if he did contribute to a 401(k) and no idea of what health care plan to choose. Fortunately I was in a good position to help him make his choices. But I realize that many students are not so fortunate as my son, especially first generation college students,” Hays said.
Hays said he first learned a financial literacy course was being offered by Professor Warren Palmer. He emailed Palmer to tell him what an excellent idea it was and Palmer sent him an impressive syllabus. After Palmer retired, Hays said he learned no one else planned to teach the course in the economics department.
“I decided at that point that my future support for the college would be channeled to support the teaching of financial literacy,” he said.
Morello said he found it critical to rescue and expand the program with Hays’ financial commitment.
Morello said students need to learn to pay off their credit cards, find a way to match their employer’s contribution toward a 401(k), learn the magic of compound interest and the art of frugality.
Winter said this fall marks his fourth year teaching the class and he looks forward to when offerings are expanded. The class is at capacity and attracts students of all different majors.
It covers the basics of financial planning, cash and credit management, how to be successful in retirement and investment management.
Winter instructs how good debts are appreciative assets such as a house or education that allows one to have a better paying job. Bad debt is buying stuff you don't need and putting it on a credit card. He strives to present the information in a simple, memorable way so students can carry it with them the rest of their lives.
He encourages students to have a budget, create an emergency plan, plan ahead versus incurring debt and never to refuse free money.
“Make sure to sign up for 401(k) and understand what health insurance benefits apply,” Winter said.
Emeritus Economics Professor Warren Palmer taught last spring semester for the last time.
"Developing and teaching IDST 313 was the highlight of my varied Beloit College teaching career. Students flocked to the class when I offered it. In semesters I did not teach it, students emailed me asking when it would be offered again. Sometimes I even heard from parents who wanted their students to take the class," Palmer said. "Students who did take the class often contacted me after graduation, sharing stories of how useful they found the course in later years. When I taught the class last semester via Zoom, many former students happily served as guest speakers, detailing their career paths and explaining their financial decision-making since graduation."
Without systematic exploration and practice, Palmer said new graduates simply do not know how to make compound interest work for them and not against them.
“Most eventually learn from their mistakes, but this can be a costly education,” he said.
Palmer said his biggest regret about retiring was he feared the course would not continue and he wanted it made available to any Beloit College student who wanted to take it. He commended Morello, Hayes and Winter for keeping it going.
"We know for sure that this class will transform students' future lives. Decade by decade, Beloit College graduates will be wealthier if they employ the basic principles that they learn in this class,” Palmer said.