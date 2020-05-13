JANESVILLE - An employee at Cedar Crest in Janesville has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
No residents at Cedar Crest have tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from the facility. The employee is in quarantine at home.
Cedar Crest put in place safety measures prior to this discovery. Employees are required to wash hands before each shift starts, and there temperatures are taken and they are asked if the display any symptoms associated with COVID-19 illness. There also is a strict sanitation regimen each day at the senior community.
Cedar Crest offers a range of senior living residences in Janesville.
