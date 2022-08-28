Lora Cawkins 2.JPG
April Volunteer of the Month Lora Cawkins displays a selection of the promotional pieces she has designed for local not for profits.

 Marcy Reedy/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — Lora Cawkins fell in love with her high school sweetheart, then followed him into the Navy, where graphic design training qualified her to achieve an Illustrator Draftsman rating. Equipped with those skills, she landed employment with ABC Supply Company 20 years ago, which has provided many opportunities to give back to her community. Using her time and talents to benefit many local organizations has led to her selection as the Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month for April 2021.

Married in 1983, Lora and her husband Bruce, have two daughters. Lora began her volunteer efforts as a Girl Scout Leader when the girls were younger, for both troops.