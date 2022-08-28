BELOIT — Lora Cawkins fell in love with her high school sweetheart, then followed him into the Navy, where graphic design training qualified her to achieve an Illustrator Draftsman rating. Equipped with those skills, she landed employment with ABC Supply Company 20 years ago, which has provided many opportunities to give back to her community. Using her time and talents to benefit many local organizations has led to her selection as the Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month for April 2021.
Married in 1983, Lora and her husband Bruce, have two daughters. Lora began her volunteer efforts as a Girl Scout Leader when the girls were younger, for both troops.
“I had over 1,000 hours of training for both troops,” she shares. “Going to events, visiting museums, Cave of the Mounds, camping, watching the girls grow was such fun.”
Five years as a Cookie Chairperson for the Badger Council entailed meant sorting 40,000 boxes of cookies. “It was a blast,” Cawkins said.
At ABC Supply, Lora became involved with Beloit Meals on Wheels.
“Amy Lokrantz introduced me to Marcy Berner-Reedy, who was recruiting volunteers for a delivery week,” said Cawkins. “I really like delivering, it takes me out of my comfort zone to meet new people. When I hand someone a meal and they smile, that puts a smile on my face. Mark Gunderson, of the ABC Creative Advertising Department then asked me to do flyers for the March for Meals campaign, and I’ve been volunteering ever since.”
Current Meals on Wheels Executive Director, Ellen Weigand shares, “Lora is an unsung hero in our organization and my graphic designer ‘go-to’ volunteer who helps make everything we produce look professional. With everything else on her plate, she still takes time to deliver meals and has been doing that for the last 13 years. She is truly delightful to work with and is quick with a laugh and smile, even under a mask, and has become a huge part of our team. Her efforts help us be a more dynamic organization and she is an outstanding volunteer role model for doing good behind the scenes.”
Cawkins credits ABC Supply owner Diane Hendricks with her philosophy of “giving back” to the community for making it possible to volunteer while working.
Joining her husband to volunteer for the Beckman Mill, Lora soon answered the call for assistance when a long-time volunteer decided to step down from overseeing the gift shop. Board President Marty Densch, is lavish with his appreciation for her efforts.
“Lora went to work setting up a new inventory system and a new check-out process that not only proved easier for our volunteers to manage but allowed for simpler accounting of goods on-hand versus sold. She then personally trained all of our gift shop volunteers on the new system and it’s been working wonderfully.”
“She also does the artwork for our seasonal and events posters and has given those materials a nice polished and professional look. She even created a new logo for FBM and new stationary. Lora brings a unique set of skills—and energy—to our group and we’re very, very grateful she’s a part of what we do.”
“The Friends of Beckman Mill (FBI) is grateful to have a person like Lora. She is a real go getter. Not only does she manage the gift shop, she creates intriguing posters to advertise our events. She is a great asset to our organization. We are so delighted to have her.”
Cawkins again used her graphic design skills to create a new logo for River of Life church when three local churches merged. She also offered her time, stepping into the position of Mission Coordinator for the church youth group, handling paperwork and fund raising details for brat sales, kringle sales and ‘Soup’er Bowl Sunday. She fondly recalls a mission trip that meant assembling a handicap ramp for an individual who hadn’t been able to leave the house for months.
“It was special to watch young women actually saw a board in half for the first time, and have a hand is creating something so useful.”