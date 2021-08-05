ROCKTON—Macktown Living History is offering a Second Sunday event on cast iron cooking from 2—4 p.m. Sunday at 2221 Freeport Road. It’s a free event, and everyone is invited.
People can see a demonstration of cast iron cooking with different techniques.
“We will have a static display of various cast iron and general information about what cast iron was like in the early part of the century, and the 1830s up through today,” said Second Sunday Event Coordinator Connie Gleasman. “I think it’s going to be fun and exciting.”
Buildings such as Whitman’s Store and the Stephen Mack House will be open for touring.