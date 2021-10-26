JANESVILLE—The case against a Town of Beloit man who was arrested in early October for allegedly shooting windows of vehicles parked along Walters Road near the Apple Hut is moving slowly.
Officials at the Rock County District Attorney’s Office said the case against Theodore J. Rowe, 71, remains under review and no charges have yet been filed against the man Town of Beloit police said was allegedly responsible for shooting out vehicle windows near the popular orchard and business.
On Sept. 18 at 11:35 a.m. the Town of Beloit Police responded to 1718 Walters Road where a vehicle window was reported smashed in, with a caller reporting a neighbor shot out the vehicle window, according to the Town of Beloit Police Department.
Rowe was arrested for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. A search warrant was executed at 1600 W. Walters Road, and several firearms were confiscated.
The Beloit Daily News has received complaints from sources saying a neighbor to the Apple Hut has been causing damages to vehicles for years.
One source, who asked to remain anonymous, said his car was shot at three years ago while parking near the Apple Hut when he and his family were visiting the business.
Apple Hut owners John and Lori Jenson previously told the Beloit Daily News they are cooperating with local police.
The Apple Hut has a long history in the area and a big fan following among apple and doughnut seekers. Jenson’s parents, Fritz and Connie Brockhus, started a small hobby orchard back in the late 1970s in a little barn which is today part of the Apple Hut store. Lori and John Jenson started running it in 2016 making it their sixth season this fall.