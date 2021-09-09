In This Beloit Daily News File Photo from May 13, Beloit police secure the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue. Three male subjects in their late teens were shot and injured, according to Beloit police.
JANESVILLE – A Beloit 15-year-old charged with allegedly shooting three people in June has yet to enter an initial plea in the case as proceedings continue, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Miguel Running faces three counts of attempted homicide as an adult in connection with the May 13 shooting on Nelson Avenue that injured three males age 16, 18 and 19. Running was arrested on June 2 in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue following police action in the area.
Running is currently in custody and remains at the Youth Services Center on a $30,000 cash bond. He has appeared remotely in court multiple times with no plea yet being entered on his behalf.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled on Wednesday that’s set to take place on Sept. 24.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News:
The criminal complaint filed on June 7 shows that witnesses in the area identified someone named “Mikey” as having been in possession of an AK 47-style rifle without a bump stock attachment during the incident. Witnesses also reported hearing three to four shots before the suspect fled the area.
In an interview with police on June 3, Running confirmed he went by the nickname “Mikey.” He admitted to police he and his brother went to Nelson Avenue looking to fight. But during his interview with police, Running claimed a grey car pulled up with occupants who began yelling and started shooting.
One of the victims identified the shooter as “Mikey,” telling police that one of the victims fought the shooter’s older brother. Another teen victim also told police multiple fights took place prior to the day’s shooting.
The criminal complaint shows that the teens were shot in the inner thigh, calf and buttocks, respectively. One of the teen’s suffered from internal organ damage from a bullet, and another suffered a broken femur and significant bladder damage, the complaint states.