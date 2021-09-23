BELOIT—The Beloit teen charged in connection with a Sept. 3 fatal shooting on Portland Avenue made his first court appearance on Thursday in Rock County Circuit Court.
Dante T. Wilson, 15, appeared by video conference before Rock County Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer for an adjourned initial appearance. Wilson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of a 19-year-old male victim in the 1000 block of Portland Avenue on Sept. 3.
Wilson, who appeared with defense attorney Kevin Smith, did not enter a plea at Thursday’s hearing, with an upcoming hearing scheduled for Oct. 1.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News:
Through interviews with multiple subjects, Beloit police were able to ascertain that a fight was arranged shortly prior to the shooting after communication over social media.
In interviews, Wilson was identified as a person with a handgun during the shooting, with witnesses claiming Wilson fired the handgun during the incident, the criminal complaint states.
In an interview, a person told police that Wilson had traded a different firearm for the handgun allegedly tied to the shooting “a few weeks prior.”
After multiple interviews, Wilson was tied to the shooting and on Sept. 13, authorities closed in on Beloit Memorial High School. The school was placed on soft lockdown during police activity prior to the arrest.
Wilson was located in a third floor classroom of the high school. A school administrator told Wilson to leave his backpack next to his desk before escorting him out of the classroom when he was taken into custody without incident.
A Beloit police officer confiscated the backpack containing the 9-millimeter handgun. The handgun was loaded with a round in the chamber with nine bullets in the magazine, with a fired cartridge casing found at the scene of the shooting matching ammunition in the gun, the complaint says.