CLINTON - The Friends of Carver-Roehl Park will host the annual Fall Festival from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Carver-Roehl Park, 4907 S. Carvers Rock Road.

the event will feature horse-drawn carriage rides, music by Twice the Charm, a petting zoo, a Story Walk, guided nature hikes, food, a coloring table, a chainsaw art demonstration and a raffle.

