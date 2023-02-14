Barry

Lynda Barry, an internationally acclaimed cartoonist, will speak at The Powerhouse building on Thursday. 

 Photo provided

BELOIT - The winner of the Museum of Wisconsin Art’s Lifetime Achievement Award and famous cartoonist, best known for Ernie Pook's Comeek, Lynda Barry, will be speaking at Beloit College on Thursday.

The internationally acclaimed cartoonist has been named Beloit College's Lois and Willard Mackey Chair in Creative Writing and will be serving a six-week residency at the college.