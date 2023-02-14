BELOIT - The winner of the Museum of Wisconsin Art’s Lifetime Achievement Award and famous cartoonist, best known for Ernie Pook's Comeek, Lynda Barry, will be speaking at Beloit College on Thursday.
The internationally acclaimed cartoonist has been named Beloit College's Lois and Willard Mackey Chair in Creative Writing and will be serving a six-week residency at the college.
“The Mackey Chair is a teaching residency, so the Mackey Professor, Lynda Barry this year, teaches a half-credit unit class called the Mackey Creative Writing Workshop,” said Chris Frink, Beloit College professor of English.
Barry also will give a keynote presentation. One of the goals of the Mackey residency is to highlight the importance of creativity in a liberal arts curriculum.
"To those ends, another goal is to give our students the chance to study with an internationally-acclaimed writer,” Frink said.
The keynote presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Powerhouse’s Weissberg Auditorium. The powerhouse is at 950 Pleasant St.
“Attendees can expect to be surprised and delighted by the work and words of one of the country's most beloved comic artists,” Frink said.
This keynote presentation is an annual presentation that is hosted by a different artist every year.
“We expect a very good turnout for Lynda Barry, since she is very popular and well known,” said Jennifer Fetterly, Communications Manager with the Beloit College. “The Feb. 16 event is open to the public and free to attend in-person or live streaming.”
Barry has worked as a painter, cartoonist, writer, playwright, editor, commentator and teacher throughout her long career.
She studied at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington from 1974-1978 and went on to write 21 books. She currently is an Associate Professor in Interdisciplinary Creativity at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Barry arrived on campus in late January and her residency will extend until March, according to Fetterly.
“The Mackey Chair is chosen each year by a committee of English Department faculty,” Frink said. “We try to rotate genres each year between fiction, poetry, and creative nonfiction. This year we have a comic artist and one year we featured storytellers from the Moth.”
Some of the previous Mackey Chair residents were Bonnie Jo Campbell, author of “Once Upon a River” and “Q Road,” and Marilyn Chin, winner of the Poetry Foundation’s Ruth Lilly Prize for lifetime achievement.
The Lois and Willard Mackey Chair in Creative Writing program was established in the late 1980s.
“The Mackey Chair is made possible by a generous endowment by Willard and Lois Mackey,” Frink said. ”The two Beloit alums met in their freshman year at the college, and had their first date on Dec 7, 1941, the eve of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.”