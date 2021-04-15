JANESVILLE — Two men implicated in a 2019 fatal shooting in Beloit were both found guilty on Thursday night following a four-day jury trial in Rock County Circuit Court.
Thursday marked the final day of arguments in the joint trial of defendants Gregory A. Carter, 32, of Beloit, and Anthony L. Sims III, 28, of Rockford, who faced charges stemming from the March 11, 2019 fatal shooting of Treron L. White, 21, in the 700 block of Elm Street.
The 14-person jury found Carter guilty on one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety—use of a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime, one count of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sims was found guilty of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime—use of a dangerous weapon and not guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Judge Barbara McCrory continued Carter’s bond until 1 p.m. on Friday due to navigating Carter’s complicated medical state and current treatment related to ongoing medical issues. Carter’s attorney Jeff Purnell said earlier in the week his client was taking multiple medications.
Sims remains in custody at the Rock County Jail.
McCrory also denied a mistrial motion by Purnell ahead of closing arguments related to Carter’s medicated state.
The shooting was fueled by past discontent between two families that grew from a previous shooting incident in 2018, which culminated in teens fighting prior to the Beloit shooting that lead to White’s death.
The final day of the trial saw final witness testimony by a Wisconsin State Crime Lab official, employees of the Rockford Police Department who assisted with ballistic evidence, and longtime Beloit Police Detective Joe Cassioppi, who was the lead investigator on the case.
In closing remarks, Assistant Attorney General Annie Jay, who was prosecuting the case, reiterated the roles played by both Carter and Sims.
“They created the environment of what happened,” Jay said.
Both Purnell and defense attorney Adam Witt hammered the state for not bringing evidence forward that explicitly implicated both defendants.
“Someone shot a gun and everyone started running,” Purnell said. “Then all hell broke loose.”
Following the verdict, Jay said the guilty verdicts were what the state was seeking for over two years.
“We’re happy we can give this family some peace,” Jay added. “There are still a lot of unanswered questions in this case, but we are glad there’s been some resolution. They have been so patient with us for the last two years, especially during nearly an entire year when the courthouse was shut down due to COVID.”
White’s death was one of four homicides reported in Beloit in 2019, three of which resulted arrests and subsequent prosecutions. In 2021, one homicide has been investigated by Beloit police.
Sentencing was set for both men on July 15, and both Purnell and Witt indicated they would seek to file post-judgement motions in the near future.