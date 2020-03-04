BELOIT — People who love drinking wine and donating to good causes will soon have a chance to do both as part of a food pantry’s upcoming fundraiser.
“It’s kind of a unique situation. This increases the visibility of Caritas and our mission,” said Caritas Executive Director Max Dodson.
Caritas is accepting registration requests for its Wine Survivor fundraiser, which begins at the end of March. Anyone age 21 or older can register either on their own or in teams of up to six people. The cost to join is a $30 donation.
Over a span of 10 days between March 29 and April 7, several participants will be eliminated at random from the lists each day. The first and last participant to be eliminated on any given day will receive eight bottles of wine through a raffle. The individual or team that lasts until the very end will receive 12 bottles of wine per person.
For more information or to submit an entry form, contact Loren Sass via email at lorensass@mac.com or call him at 608-201-3084.
Dodson said Caritas relies on such fundraisers to help support its operations. In 2019, he said Caritas served around 6,000 people in the Beloit community as part of its mission to reduce food insecurity locally.
“There’s just some real interest in participating in something like this,” Dodson said. “Wine Survivor allows Caritas to survive and keep our doors open.”
