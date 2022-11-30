(From left): Caritas food pantry volunteers Tom Anderson, Fred Nava, Kathy Schmidt and Carrie Gumble stand with Executive Director Max Dodson. Caritas has an army of enthusiastic and hard-working volunteers who say they love the place.
BELOIT—Caritas Food Pantry at 2840 Prairie Ave received a large, anonymous donation in the form of 687 cans of food by its door the morning of Nov. 14.
Executive Director Max Dodson said this is not the first such display of generosity which has occurred during his almost four years at Caritas. The donation is anonymous, but is always covered in American flags.
The number of food items donated changes each time and Dodson believes it is based on a number of Military soldiers lost on different ships in World War II. The group has left the donations on the anniversary of a military ship sinking and military personnel being lost at sea. The group has remained anonymous.
“It just gives me chills and I am so thankful this is from an anonymous group who are remembering lost military personnel,” Dodson said. “I say that because it’s sometimes not just sailors. There were Army and Marine personnel onboard those ships during World War II as well.”
Dodson, who served in the Navy Reserve, said he is grateful that this group takes the time to remember the military in this way.
The donation comes amidst the start of the holiday season and will be helpful for the food pantry, which Dodson said has had a rough year. In 2022 alone, the pantry has been servicing 114 more households a month on average than they did in 2021.
“Combine that with the fact that we’re getting about 50% less donated food than we did a year ago,” he said. “We are actually purchasing food.”
Dodson does add that the pantry does budget a certain amount each year to be able to purchase food when needed and that the pantry is fortunate enough to be financially healthy currently. Being financially healthy makes Caritas able to provide the same quantity, variety and quality of food to the community, he said.
Currently, the one food item the pantry is looking to get more of is canned fruit which is hard for them to come by lately. He encourages those who are able to donate canned fruit to do so.
The pantry has been in need of a new roof but has fortunately found a silent partner who committed to $20,000 if the pantry could match with a deposit. Dodson said the pantry was able to raise 90% of that amount in donations, which has happened just in the last six weeks.
Coming up for the holidays is a partnership with the Beloit Sky Carp at an event set for Dec. 11 at the ABC Supply Stadium at 217 Shirland Ave. in Beloit. The Sky Carp are hosting an event called Santa Carp where kids can come create a holiday craft, get a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and write a letter to the North Pole. Tickets are $7 and a portion the proceeds will be donated to Caritas. The event is scheduled for 3:30—6:30 p.m.