Hendricks CareerTek (HCT), a division of Stateline Boys and Girls Club, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $4,800 impact grant from the Stateline Community Foundation.
These funds will be used to support the Virtual Job Shadow Video project. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, students were not allowed to participate in traditional on-site job shadow opportunities. Career Development Director Susan Day had an idea to document, via video, all the careers required to build the ABC Supply Stadium and virtually bring the job shadow experience to the students.
The key to this project was that high school juniors and seniors conducted the interviews, film, and edit each video with the direction of Marjorie and Brenton Driscoll from Peer Canvas. Also, during class time, those at CareerTek were able to show videos virtually to students from various high schools in the greater Beloit area.
As students watched the videos, the one common response was they enjoyed seeing their peers, which made it more relatable and they found the videos very informative.
This project started in September 2020 and HCT needed additional funds to continue filming in April and May 2021. The impact grant from the Stateline Community Foundation will allow CareerTek to proceed accordingly.
"We would like to thank the Stateline Community Foundation for helping make this project a success," said HCT Director Derrick Carter.