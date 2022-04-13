BELOIT—Families dealing with autism have a new option to turn to for services with Caravel Autism Health, which opened Wednesday in Morgan Square.
Caravel Autism Health is located at 2040 Sutler Ave. in Beloit.
The facility offers a variety of services including evaluation, diagnosis and customized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA).
“If a family notices early stages of autism, we can help them through the whole process of screening, diagnosis and therapy,” said Dashi Ramadani, Clinic Director and Board Certified Behavior Analyst.
“We accept clients starting at age 1-and-half and up to 18 years old,” said Ramadani. “We offer after-school therapy for older children.”
Caravel uses an “customized,” form of ABA therapy that is unique to each client. ABA therapy also focuses on one-on-one sessions with the clients to develop skills, create connections with others, and build confidence.
The center will be open from 8 a.m.—6 p.m., Monday through Friday and will occasionally be open on Saturdays for rescheduled appointments and group therapy, according to Ramadani.
“Autism rates have increased and from the latest report one in 44 children have autism.” Ramadani said. “Many families had to travel for therapy or screening. Caravel wanted to bring a center to Beloit residents’ backyard.”
“Caravel Autism Health concentrates its expansion efforts in communities where the need for access to high quality services is especially acute,” noted Amy Breirly, public relations specialist at Menagery.
Caravel Autism Health has centers across six different states. This includes Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Washington and Idaho.
In southern Wisconsin alone, they have centers is Janesville, Oshkosh and Lake Geneva.
“We also have locations in Madison and northern Wisconsin, including Green Bay,” Ramadani noted
“Caravel started in Green Bay over a decade ago and has expanded since,” Breirly said.
Caravel tries to make the family take part in the process of working with the loved one with autism.
“We provide resources and strategies for parents to use at home and during therapy at the center,” Ramadani noted. “We try to include parents in therapy at the center as well.”
“Parents who notice any symptoms are encouraged to go to our website, https://Caravelautism.com, to use our online screening process and we can answer any questions via the hotline at 630-517-3236,” Ramadani said.
The center is currently hiring highly trained registered behavioral technicians and applications can be found at https://caravelautism.com/careers/.
“The more qualified staff we have, the more opportunities we will have to help clients in need,” Ramadani said.