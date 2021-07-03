BELOIT - A Beloit man has been identified by Beloit police as the suspect in the theft of multiple vehicles from a car dealership in May.
Erik C. Ciaramita, 33, faces possible charges of burglary, theft and operating a motor vehicle without owners' consent, according to a post on the Beloit Police Department Facebook page. He also has a probation hold filed against him.
He was identified as a suspect and taken into custody Thursday after police observed him at a residence in the 800 block of Central Avenue.
A total of eight vehicles were stolen after suspects forced entry into the dealership on Broad Street between 11 p.m. May 20, and 5:25 a.m. May 21. Multiple vehicles have since been recovered.