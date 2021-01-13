TOWN OF BELOIT—No injuries were reported after Rock County law enforcement and emergency medical services recovered a vehicle from the Rock River on Wednesday, according to the Town of Beloit Fire Department.
At around 11:06 a.m., rescue crews were dispatched to Preservation Park for a possible water rescue and found a vehicle in the river. Initial responding fire personnel were able to reach inside the vehicle to feel for victims and none were found, the department said.
The City of Beloit Water Rescue Team and the Rock County Dive Team assisted in the incident.
The dive teams were able to confirm that there were no victims in the vehicle.
The Town of Beloit Police Department is investigating how the vehicle got into the Rock River.