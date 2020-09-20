TOWN OF BELOIT — Peggy Crosby apparently can’t get enough of “The Hoff” — or at least she really likes his futuristic ride.
Crosby rolled into Preservation Park Sunday in her Knight Rider car, complete with the voice of KITT and the theme music from the 1980s TV show starring David Hasselhoff.
She was among the participants in a Road Rally/Scavenger Hunt which was organized by the same people who plan the Autorama classic car show each year. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a substitute event had to be planned to ensure health and safety.
Todd Nelson, co-chair of Autorama, said it was a tough decision to cancel Autorama this year, especially since the event had to be cancelled last year due to flooding in Preservation Park. But, organizers decided to do something a little different this year and let car enthusiast still have a little fun.
Drivers were sent out on a 35-mile course in the area on a hunt for clues. If they completed the course and found all the clues, they qualified for prizes.
“We had 89 turn out—not what we were expecting, but everyone had a positive response and they said they had a good time,” Nelson said.
He said the response to the event on Facebook indicated about 600 were interested in the event, but since it was the first year for such an event it was not a sure thing. But, it may not be the last time, he said.
“We may try to create this as a secondary event to Autorama, maybe holding it in June,” he said. “We are going to send out surveys to everyone involved in it this year to see what they think.”
Crosby was interested in the road rally, not only because she wanted to show off her Knight Rider wheels, but because she was looking for some fun. She was accompanies by her co-pilot and “Hoff” stand-in Nicholas McKinney, who said he was “Half-a-Hoff.”
“They cancelled Autorama and I was looking for something to do,” she said.
She was planning to show her car at Autorama, which she only got a few months ago.
“It’s been a 37-year obsession of mine,” she said of the car.
Dan Stauffacher also showed up at Preservation Park to try out the new event. He had a car full of passengers to help him find clues on the scavenger hunt, including Robin Stauffacher, Wendy Rutledge and John Rutledge.
He said he used to take part in a scavenger hunt held in the area a few years ago, so he and his crew decided to give this event a try.
“I think it’s kind of nice they’re doing it. I hope they can do it next year when they fine tune it a little,” he said.
The Road Rally/Scavenger Hunt was presented by the Beloit Evening Lions Clug, the Coachmen Street Rod Club and the Blue Ribbon Classic Chevy Club. Like Autorama, funds raised will go to local charities.