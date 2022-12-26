Captain Mike Rosario
Captain Mike Rosario will retire at the end of month, after serving for 30 years with the Beloit Fire Department.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- After 30 years, Captain Mike Rosario will hang up his hat and say his goodbyes to his friends and family at the Beloit Fire Department.

Rosario started at the Beloit Fire Department in 1992 and has worked his way up from firefighter to captain over his tenure with the department. His last shift will take place on Thursday and the fire department has invited him to a goodbye lunch on Friday.