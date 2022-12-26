BELOIT- After 30 years, Captain Mike Rosario will hang up his hat and say his goodbyes to his friends and family at the Beloit Fire Department.
Rosario started at the Beloit Fire Department in 1992 and has worked his way up from firefighter to captain over his tenure with the department. His last shift will take place on Thursday and the fire department has invited him to a goodbye lunch on Friday.
“I have worked nearly every position with the department and have been the leading shift officer for three years,” Rosario said. “For the last few years I have always made sure to look out for my guys and make sure they are staying safe.”
In 2007, Rosario was experiencing health concerns that resulted in his kidney needing to be replaced.
“My brother immediately got tested to see if he would be a kidney match,” Rosario said. “There was no hesitation and he saved my life.”
During his time in dialysis treatment, he experienced a seizure and he had to step away from the department for a time.
“The guys at the department drove me to appointments and back home,” Rosario explained. “My family at the department helped me immensely and without them and my brother I wouldn’t have been able to get through it.”
Rosario was not present at the department for about five months, but was able to keep his job and return to the department after his treatment.
“I love coming to work every day because it’s always something new and unexpected,” Rosario explained. “Since I was a kid when I first visited a fire station, I knew I wanted to be involved.”
Rosario went to school at Madison Area Technical College (MATC) for a degree in Fire Science after he graduated from high school.
Rosario’s hometown is in Plattsburgh, N.Y., but he ended up moving to Wisconsin at a young age.
“I had a military family growing up so we moved around,” Rosario said.
After graduating from MATC he applied for a position at the Beloit Fire Department and was hired shortly after.
“I am going to miss the camaraderie around the kitchen table in the morning with the crew,” Rosario explained. “I want to thank all my coworkers who I started with in 1992 to now in 2022. It’s been a pleasure and I wish everyone the best.”
This April, Rosario is looking forward to going pheasant hunting in Orfordville.
Beyond the hunting season, Rosario is keeping his future plans open and is looking forward to the next adventure.
“It was an honor to work with everyone at the Beloit Fire Department,” he said.